Vice President-Elect Harris Gets First Dose of Moderna Vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

According to the CDC, 2.1 million doses designed to protect against the virus have been administered so far across the country while over 11 million have been distributed.

The head of Operation Warp Speed has said 20 million would be available by the end of the year.