Verizon Warns Customers About Text Message Scam

The telecommunications company is alerting users about scam text messages that appear to come from a customer's own phone number.

Telecommunications provider Verizon is warning millions of customers to not open any text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Related Story FBI Warning About Thieves Using QR Codes To Steal Your Data

Thousands of customers have been receiving messages saying things like their bill has been paid and the company has a gift for them to claim.

These are phishing techniques used to scam users and steal their data — such as passwords and credit card information.

Customers are being advised to be wary of any random phone calls or text messages, and to never open links sent from an unrecognized number.