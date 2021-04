It's part of a broader push to inoculate casino workers, and some casinoes are even offering the shots on-site.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Employees at one Vegas casino could hit the jackpot if they get vaccinated.

The Cosmopolitan will give out $1 million in cash bonuses if 80% of its workforce gets their first dose by May 1.

It's part of a wider push to inoculate casino workers. At the Cosmopolitan, employees can get it done on-site free of charge.