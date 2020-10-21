Vanessa Guillen's Death Designated 'In The Line Of Duty'

The designation means her family will receive benefits including life insurance and funeral costs.

Military officials say Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier whose body was found earlier this year, died "in the line of duty."

Guillen went missing from the base in April. The Army said it found her remains in June.

In July, a suspect the Army identified shot and killed himself when police pursued him.