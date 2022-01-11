Vaccine Mandate Puts New Pressure On Employers, Workers

Major employers are setting new vaccine rules for workers as a federal vaccine mandate takes effect.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Companies are losing workers as a federal vaccine mandate kicks in, putting those who haven’t been vaccinated out of a job.

The Biden administration is requiring jabs for workers at companies with more than 100 workers.

The Mayo Clinic sacked 700 workers who didn’t get the shot.

Major banks like JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup are putting workers on notice.

Citigroup is planning to put workers without an exemption on leave this week and will fire them at the end of the month if they don’t get a shot.

Legal experts point out when OSHA classifies something as toxic or physically harmful, they can make rules to protect people from it. This includes COVID-19.

The Supreme Court now will decide whether the federal government can take over that call.