VA Governor Restores Voting Rights For Former Felons

Virginia is one of several states where convicted felons lose their right to vote, unless they have it restored by the governor.

Virginia's governor says he's restored voting rights for 69,000 people who were convicted of felonies.

Ralph Northam says a policy change will no longer make them go through a long process to requalify to vote.

That review process can sometimes take years. Northam says it will now take place as soon as someone is freed.