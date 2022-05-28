Uvalde Remembers The Robb Elementary Victims

The Uvalde community is remembering the lives lost in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

In the close knit community of Uvalde, the aftermath of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School touches each corner of town as people remember the 19 kids and 2 teachers killed.

Virginia Davis volunteers as the archivist at El Progresso Memorial Library, where newspapers are stacking up.

They’ve ordered books to help children, and Davis says they plan to memorialize the 21 lives in the library.

"I hope that they remember and remember all the children and we want the parents of those children to know that their children will not be forgotten," Davis said.

Each cross honors their lives in the square, as families from across the state and community converge.

One local family, the Garcias, say their daughter made it out. But 21 other familiies will never be the same.

Christian and jessica garcia

"My heart breaks for them, we know their families, known them for years and they’re good people," said Garcia. "They’re all good people. You shouldn’t have to worry about sending your child to school worrying if they’re gonna come home."