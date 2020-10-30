WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

USPS Delivers 122M Ballots Ahead of Election

By LeeAnne Lowry
October 30, 2020
The Postal Service says it's delivered a record 122 million ballots ahead of the election.

That includes blank ballots mailed to voters and completed ballots.

This year has seen a historic rise in early voting, but many voters have been worried about problems at the Postal Service affecting mail-in ballots.

The USPS says it's been delivering all first-class mail in an average of two-and-a half-days.

It said in a statement it has initiated efforts to help the election run smoothly,such as extra pick-ups and deliveries.

