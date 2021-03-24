USPS Announces 10-Year Overhaul To Increase Revenue, Avoid Bailout

The proposed plan would increase revenue but slow delivery standards, decrease plane deliveries and close down or cut hours at some postal offices.

The U.S. Postal Service is laying out a 10-year plan that would increase revenue but slow some first-class mail delivery.

The one-to-three day standard for first-class mail letters would be increased to one-to-five days but USPS says 61 percent of first-class mail would stay at the current standards.

The plan proposes more truck deliveries and fewer airplane deliveries. It would also cut hours at some retail locations.

The postmaster general says without this plan the company would need a government bailout.