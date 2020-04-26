USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC

The U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in New York last month to help alleviate overcrowding hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The USNS Comfort's last COVID-19 patient left the hospital ship on Sunday, according to mulitple outlets.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in New York last month to help alleviate overcrowding hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 1,000 bed-ship treated 182 patients during its stay.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump the ship "did give us comfort, but we don't need it anymore. So if they need to deploy that somewhere else they should take it."

A Pentagon official said the USNS will head to its Naval station port in Virginia soon. There, it will restock and and be ready to help with more coronavirus patients if needed.