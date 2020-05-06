WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: Using Telehealth To Treat COVID-19 Patients Safely

SMS
The Path Forward: Using Telehealth To Treat COVID-19 Patients Safely
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Sarah Fretwell
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Sarah Fretwell
May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020
InTouch Health is using devices, networking and software that lets doctors and caregivers remotely care for patients.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT