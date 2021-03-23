USDA Increases Food Stamp Benefits Through September

Around 41 million Americans will receive about $28 more per month in food assistance.

Some good news for people facing food insecurity. The USDA is increasing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by 15% through September.

This means around 41 million people who use food stamps will each receive about $28 more per month. And a family of four will receive an average of $100 more a month to buy groceries.

The extra funds were provided by the COVID relief package that Congress passed earlier this month.