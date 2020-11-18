Uptick In Infants, Children In Utah Intensive Care

Utah physicians are treating children in ICU's for multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which can come after COVID and can affect children's hearts.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Doctors are trying to end the myth that children don't get as sick from the virus.

In Utah, physicians say they're seeing an uptick in infants and children in ICU's.

While most children only have mild symptoms, some suffer from multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome, which can come after COVID. The syndrome frequently affects children’s hearts.

Doctors also say it's more likely that kids will get sick from family and friends than at school. And getting sick now can impact physical health in the future.