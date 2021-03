Hasbro says the game's "Community Chest" cards don't reflect what community means to fans now.

You now have a chance to at helping change "Monopoly."

Hasbro announced it is changing all of the "Community Chest" cards. The company said the cards are out of date and don't reflect what community means to fans now.

It's asking people to vote online for a new set of cards. The themes include shopping at local stores, rescuing an animal and volunteering.