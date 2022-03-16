Police: Fatal Crash Involving University Of Southwest Golf Teams

Authorities say multiple people are dead after a bus carrying members of the men's and women's golf teams collided with a truck in West Texas.

A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn't immediately released.

“It’s a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It’s very, very tragic.”

The bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.