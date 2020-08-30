University of Alabama Sees Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The University of Alabama, despite a 1,200-case jump in coronavirus numbers, says it is not stopping in-person classes.

Coronavirus cases are surging at the University of Alabama less than two weeks after classes resumed.

About 1,200 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Students were required to be tested for the virus before the semester, but the precaution didn't stop the spread from campus and Greek life events.

The university's Tuscaloosa campus has the most cases among the three campuses in the UA system. But one of its deans says the rising case numbers aren't due to students attending class and the university will continue in-person learning.

Dr. Ricky Friend of Alabama's College of Community Health Sciences, said, "Our exposure notification efforts have revealed no evidence of virus transmission due to in-person class instruction. We remain satisfied that the precautions implemented prior to the resumption of classes — including masking, distancing, and a blend of in-person and remote instruction — are appropriate and effective."

Tuscaloosa's mayor said the town's health was in "serious jeopardy." Last week, bars were ordered to close for two weeks.

The University of Alabama said it could switch to virtual learning at any time.