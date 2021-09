A chairperson calls the law "discriminatory."

Human rights monitors at the United Nations say the new abortion restriction in Texas violates international law.

In comments to "The Guardian" the chair of the UN’s Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls say, the law is "discriminatory" and violates a number of guaranteed rights.

On Monday, the Justice Department said its exploring ways to challenge the abortion law, but didn't specify how.