UN Secretary General Says Poverty Rising For First Time In 30 Years

He also called for a "people's vaccine" for the coronavirus to be made available to everyone.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The world is backtracking on decades of progress in a crucial area... fighting poverty.





The U.N. Secretary General said Tuesday that poverty is rising for the first time in 30 years. Antonio Guterres said several countries face the possibility of famine.





He warned that the pandemic is upending peace in the world and exposing the planet's faults.





Guterres said, "COVID-19 is not only a wakeup call, it is a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come."





He expressed concern that only wealthy nations will end up with a vaccine and called for a quote "people's vaccine" to be available everywhere.





In Guterres' words, "None of us is safe until we are all safe."