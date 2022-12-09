Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade Moves East – With Trench Family Of Wartime Pets

Zelenskyy: Time's Person Of The Year; Courage 'As Contagious As Fear'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was celebrated with two accolades in the same week, one from Time magazine and another from Financial Times.
Newsy’s Jason Bellini reports the front in Ukraine has moved East. Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade has moved with it, bringing the pets they've adopted along.
For all the shelling and automatic rifle fire we see on the brutal front lines in Ukraine, so much of war is a waiting game. Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade lived in primitive trench hovels, on a tract of land near Mykolaiv, for five months. As Newsy’s Jason Bellini reports, the front has moved East, and no so have they — from one makeshift home to the next, with their adopted pet 'family' in tow.
The head of NATO has expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO.By Terje Bendiksby / NTB Scanpix / AP
Anne Fogel’s brother Marc and another American Paul Whelan weren’t part of the exchange — a huge blow to their families.By Anne Fogel / Newsy
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his claim that he had to send troops into Ukraine nine months ago.By Kremlin / AP
Argentina is heading to the semifinal World Cup match after a penalty-shootout victory over Netherlands that had just about everything on Friday.By Ricardo Mazalan / AP
A year after an EF4 tornado ripped through, the town of Mayfield is still trying to recover.By Stephanie Sandoval / Newsy
The U.S. doesn't guarantee paid sick leave, and health experts say that impacts a whole community's ability to stay healthy.By Mary Altaffer / AP