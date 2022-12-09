Ukraine’s 63rd Brigade Moves East – With Trench Family Of Wartime Pets

For all the shelling and automatic rifle fire we see on the brutal front lines in Ukraine, so much of war is a waiting game. Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade lived in primitive trench hovels, on a tract of land near Mykolaiv, for five months. As Newsy’s Jason Bellini reports, the front has moved East, and no so have they — from one makeshift home to the next, with their adopted pet 'family' in tow. Zelenskyy: Time's Person Of The Year; Courage 'As Contagious As Fear' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was celebrated with two accolades in the same week, one from Time magazine and another from Financial Times. LEARN MORE

Jason Bellini spent the past eight years as a senior video correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. There he produced and hosted a flagship magazine-style show that traveled the world to report on new technologies and other breakthroughs shaping our world. He also did award-winning enterprise reporting and led WSJ's on-the-ground video coverage of major news events. Jason is also an alum of Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and CNN.