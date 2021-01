Prop 22 ballot measure passed in November excludes ride-hail drivers from state workers’ compensation program, other benefits.

Uber and lyft drivers are coming together in California.

They are suing the state over a ballot measure aimed at making them independent contractors.

That measure, which passed in November with 58 percent support, makes the drivers ineligible for benefits and job protections.

The drivers argue it's unconstitutional.