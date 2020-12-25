U.S. To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Travelers Coming From U.K.

The U.S. is the latest country to impose travel restrictions on the U.K.

Over the last couple of days, you've probably heard about a new variant of the virus in the U.K. So we're staying on top of what happens next.

The U.S. will soon require travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight.

The U.S. is the latest country to impose travel restrictions.

British officials say the new variant in the U.K. is more contagious.

The CDC says the travel requirement will go into effect Monday.