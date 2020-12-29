U.S. Troops In South Korea Receive Vaccine

The vaccines were voluntary, but were given first to military and civilian health care workers and first responders.

Vaccines have reached U.S. troops in South Korea.

They received the first vaccinations in the country.

There are nearly 29,000 American military personnel stationed in South Korea.

At the same time, South Korean health officials reported 40 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. That's the largest daily death count since the pandemic started.