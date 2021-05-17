U.S. To Send 20M Vaccine Doses Abroad By End Of June

So far, the U.S. has shared about 4.5 million AstraZeneca shots with Canada and Mexico.

President Biden says 60 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Experts say as much as 80 percent of people need to be fully vaccinated for herd immunity.

Meanwhile the U.S. is also planning to give other countries about 20 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

That's in addition to previous commitments to share some 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot, which isn't authorized in the U.S. but has gotten approval in other countries.

President Biden said: "We need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing of helping other people. It's the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do. It's the strong thing to do."

