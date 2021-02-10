U.S. To Compare W.H.O. COVID Data From China With Intelligence Reports

State Department says it will compare W.H.O. report on virus with information gathered by U.S. intelligence community.

The U.S. has responded to the World Health Organization's report out of Wuhan, China.

The report concluded the coronavirus most likely originated in animals and then spread to humans.

"We will work with our partners and also draw on information collected and analyzed by our own intelligence community to evaluate the report once we've received it, as well as the data from the W.H.O evaluation," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

The W.H.O team said an alternative theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

For months China had fought against allowing a team of experts into the country.