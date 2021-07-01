U.S. To Add Third Gender Option On Passports

For now, applicants can mark the gender they identify with without providing medical certification or proof.

U.S. passports will soon add a third gender option that isn't male or female.

The State Department says it's in an effort to make sure LGBTQ Americans are treated fairly.

It's going to take some time to get that option added but the department also announced a change effective immediately.

People applying for passports can mark their gender as male or female without providing medical certification to prove their gender if it doesn't match other documents.