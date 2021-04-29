U.S. Sending $100 Million In Aid To India

India set new records again Wednesday for new cases and deaths in a single day.

Flights from the U.S. carrying pandemic aid will arrive today in India, which is dealing with the world's worst COVID outbreak.

The White House says it's sending more than $100 million in supplies to help the country.

That includes oxygen support, 15 million N95 masks, rapid tests and supplies to manufacture over 20 million vaccine doses.