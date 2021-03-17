U.S. Sanctions 24 Additional Chinese Officials Ahead Of Meeting

Beijing recently changed election rules in Hong Kong to tighten its grip on the region.

The U.S. has sanctioned 24 more Chinese and Hong Kong officials after China changed election rules for Hong Kong to tighten its grip on the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. stands with the people of Hong Kong and will speak out for their freedoms.

"China is using coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong," he said. "We must stand with people demanding their fundamental rights and freedoms and against those who repress them."

Blinken is set to meet with Chinese diplomats in Alaska this week. It will be the first in-person visit with Chinese Officials since President Biden took office.