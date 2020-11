Michigan and Illinois accounted for more than 6,000 cases each.

The U.S. continues to see more than 80,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day.

It recorded more than 84,000 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan and Illinois saw more than 6,000 cases each.

The U.S. now has nearly 9.3 million confirmed cases and more than 231,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Worldwide, there have been more than 47 million reported cases and over 1.2 million deaths.