U.S. To Pull Out All Troops From Afghanistan By Sept. 11

President Biden is planning to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 20 years after a terrorist attack led to America's longest war.

The Trump administration had set a May 1 deadline for full withdrawal in a peace deal with the Taliban. But the Biden administration has said it didn't expect to make that deadline.

Officials say the only U.S. forces remaining will be those needed to protect diplomats, but they haven't released an exact number.