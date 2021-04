Almost a third of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It was a record-setting weekend for COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

On Saturday, more than 4 million doses were given, which is the most in a single day.

Yesterday, the CDC reports more than 3.4 million doses were administered. Almost a third of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 19% are fully vaccinated.