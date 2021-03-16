U.S., Japan Share Concern Over North Korea, China

The two countries reaffirmed they would work together on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo today.

They also discussed concern over China's aggressive action to gain more influence in the region.

Blinken and Austin will travel to South Korea Wednesday where North Korea's nuclear ambitions will again be a focus.