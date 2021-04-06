U.S., Iran To Begin Indirect Talks In Vienna

The U.S. expects the discussions to be difficult.

U.S. and Iranian officials are meeting in Vienna, Austria, to begin indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Officials from Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — the other parties to the pact — will also attend.

Former President Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and then reimposed sanctions on Iran as part of his so-called "maximum pressure" campaign.

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price called the meeting a "healthy step forward" but said the U.S. expects the discussions to be difficult.