U.S. Formally Leaves Paris Climate Change Agreement

Nearly 200 countries remain in the accord to tackle climate change which President Trump says would unfairly damage the American community.

The U.S. formally left the Paris Agreement Wednesday, an international accord created to stem the effects of climate change.

President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the accord back in 2017 saying it was unfair to the U.S. economically.

Nearly 200 countries remain in the accord established in 2015.

It aims to keep global temperatures within two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Members of the pact set their own targets for reducing greenhouse gases but must accurately report their efforts.