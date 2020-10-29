WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.S. Economy Up 33 Percent, But Not Fully Recovered

By Peter Jones
October 29, 2020
The number of new U.S. jobless claims fell to 751,000 last week. 

That's the lowest number since the pandemic took hold in March, but a sign companies are still laying off employees. 

The U.S. economy rebounded at a record rate last quarter.

U.S. GDP grew at a 33.1 percent annual rate. 

But that comes after shrinking at a 31 percent annual rate in the spring.

As most states see a surge in cases and Congressional relief talks are stalled, economists predict growth will slow to about 3 percent in the final months of the year.

