U.S. Daily Case Average Returns To Summer Spikes

According to Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the U.S. reported about 70,000 new COVID cases a day.

The U.S. is administering an average of 3 million vaccine doses a day.

But cases of the virus are starting to return to levels we saw last summer.

During the surge last summer, average daily cases peaked at around 67,000.

And Michigan is reporting the highest number of new cases per capita in the U.S.