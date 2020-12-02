Transportation Department Issues New Rules For Animals On Planes

The Department of Transportation decided only service dogs will be allowed in airplane cabins.

The government is tightening its rules for service animals on airplanes.

The Department of Transportation previously said airlines could not prevent any person from bringing their emotional support animal on a plane for free – no matter what type of animal it is.

But the department now strictly defines a service animal as a dog and says emotional support animals are not to be considered as service animals – which means airlines could end up banning them.