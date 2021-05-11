U.S. COVID Cases And Deaths Drop

The number of new cases fell for the fourth week in a row to under 290,000 cases last week.

There is promising news in the fight against COVID in the U.S.

The number of new cases fell for the fourth week in a row to under 290,000 cases last week. That's according to a Reuters analysis of data.

Cases steadily went down over the past month. The seven-day average of daily cases is at its lowest levels since September.

Deaths from the virus are also falling. They're down about 1% last week for the fewest deaths since July.

Still though, more than 4,700 people reportedly died from COVID in the U.S. last week.