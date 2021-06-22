U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Dip Below 300 A Day

At least 45% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. Is now recording under 300 deaths a day for the first time since the very beginning of the pandemic.

In January of this year, daily deaths topped out at more than 3,400.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. But now it is much lower on the list as cases fall and about 45% of Americans are fully vaccinated. That's now more than 150 million people.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped since April.

The CDC says younger adults are less likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, of the 57% of Americans who received at least one dose by May 22, rates were highest for people 65 and older And the lowest for people 18 to 29 years old.

The agency said it's likely because young adults are concerned about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.