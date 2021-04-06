U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings Of Florida Has Died At 84

Hastings served in Congress across four decades and was Florida's first Black federal judge.

Longtime Florida congressman and civil rights lawyer Alcee Hastings has died after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 84.

Hastings was Florida's first Black federal judge but he was impeached and removed from that post over corruption allegations.

His death means the Democrats' already slim majority in the House just got slimmer.

With 218 Democrats in the House, it now takes just one to break with the party to block a vote.