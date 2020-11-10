U.S. Clears First Emergency Use Of A COVID Antibody Drug

It's a one-time treatment given through an IV.

The U.S. approved emergency use of the first antibody drug to help fight the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the drug, made by Eli Lilly, for people 12 and older who don't need to be hospitalized.

"And this is a big deal," said Marilynn Marchione chief medical writer for the Associated Press. "Antibody drugs could fill a key gap until a vaccine is available, because when you get a vaccine, the idea is to make your body produce these antibodies so that you can fight off the virus.

The therapy is similar to a treatment President Trump received last month.

It's still going through testing for safety and effectiveness.