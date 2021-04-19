U.S., China Commit To Work Together On Climate Change

The U.S. special envoy on climate met with Chinese officials in Shanghai.

The U.S. and China are committed to working together on climate change.

John Kerry, who serves as a special envoy to President Biden on climate, met with Chinese officials in Shanghai. The two sides said they will work to take actions to make a difference and help developing countries achieve more sustainable energy.

The White House is holding a virtual climate summit and at the end of this week that will involve leaders from dozens of countries.