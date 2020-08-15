U.S., Canada Extend Border Restrictions For 5th Time Due To COVID-19

Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted that "reciprocal restrictions" would continue until at least Sept. 21.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted that "reciprocal restrictions" would continue until at least Sept. 21. Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf confirmed the move as well.

First put into place in March, the extension comes as the U.S. has seen cases climb exponentially.

The extension is drawing complaints. Towns that rely on customers crossing the U.S.-Canadian border have decried the bans as ruining local business.

Additionally, families with members living on both sides of the border have been blocked from visitations. They are calling on U.S. and Canadian officials to make exceptions so they may cross the border to see loved ones.