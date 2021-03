In February the number was around 1.3 million doses a day.

Daily vaccine numbers are increasing...

According to an analysis by the New York Times... On average the U.S. is now administering 2 million doses a day.





CDC data shows nearly 110 million doses have been delivered in the U.S. And more than 82 million have been administered