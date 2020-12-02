U.S. Attorney General: No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

He said the FBI and U.S. attorneys have followed up on specific allegations and information they've received.

Attorney General William Barr has broken from President Trump on claims of election fraud.

Barr told the Associated Press the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election.

He said the FBI and U.S. attorneys have followed up on specific allegations and information they've received.

President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and the senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, Jenna Ellis said they'll continue their legal battles.

They said in a statement, "With all due respect to the attorney general, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation."

