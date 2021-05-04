U.S. Appeals Court To Rule On Idaho Transgender Athletes Ban

Idaho's law prohibits transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams and now several other states have considered similar proposals.

A U.S. Appeals Court is considering Idaho's transgender athletes ban. It will rule on whether the ban is constitutional.

Last year, Idaho passed the nation's first law that prohibits transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams and now more than 20 states have considered similar proposals.

Idaho's law was blocked and is now up for appeal. The three judge panel heard arguments for the case yesterday.

What happens in Idaho could set a precedent for other states.