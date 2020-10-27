U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Immediate WeChat Ban

The Justice Department wanted to ban the app from the Apple and Google stores. But a U.S. appeals court rejected that request yesterday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Have you heard of an app called WeChat?

It's used by people in America to communicate with friends and relatives in China.

The Justice Department wanted to ban the app from the Apple and Google stores.

But a U.S. appeals court rejected that request yesterday.

The Justice Department and the Trump administration have said WeChat is a threat to national security.