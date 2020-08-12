U.S. Aims To Extend U.N. Arms Embargo On Iran

The current embargo — which prohibits Iran from buying and selling conventional weapons — is set to expire in October.

The U.S. is aiming to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran — indefinitely.

The embargo prohibits Iran from buying and selling conventional weapons. And it's set to expire in October under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"The Security Council's mission is to maintain international peace and security. The council would make an absolute mockery of that mission if it allowed the Number One state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons freely," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The U.S.' new proposed resolution reportedly recommends extending the ban until the "council decides otherwise." The U.S. argues it's "essential to the maintenance of international peace and security."

Iran's foreign minister said the resolution is "very illegal" and is confident it would be struck down.

The new proposal is less extensive than a previous version — four paragraphs compared to 13 pages. But when it comes to a vote, it's expected to be vetoed. There are 15 members on the U.N. Security Council, and five permanent members who have veto rights. Russia and China are two of the permanent members, and they're expected to give it a thumbs down.