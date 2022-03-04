U.N. Security Council To Meet On Nuclear Plant

Russia's shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine received widespread international condemnation on Friday.

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency open meeting on the attack on Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant.

The meeting, to be held Friday, was requested by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.

Council diplomats said the International Atomic Energy Agency will brief council members. Russia's shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine received widespread international condemnation on Friday. The shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Enerhodar had touched off a fire that was extinguished. Russian forces have taken control of the site.

Related Story Fire Out At Key Ukraine Nuclear Plant, No Radiation Released

The meeting comes as Ukraine is facing what President Zelenskyy calls a "terror of unprecedented level" — after Russian troops attacked the plant overnight.

The Russian military has now taken control of the plant in the southeastern part of the country.

Ukraine's state nuclear regulator says there are no changes in radiation levels so far.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has condemned Russia's attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Kishida said he talked on the phone with President Zelenskyy and told him that the "Russian attack on the nuclear plant was an unforgivable reckless act."

Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant Thursday, causing a fire there that was extinguished overnight but sparking global fear of radiation leaks. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, says there was no sign on Friday of radiation leaks.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed power and cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, causing its triple meltdowns, spewing large amounts of radioactive materials in its surroundings and keeping part of the region still uninhabitable.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.