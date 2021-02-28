Myanmar Authorities Kill 18 in Protest Crackdown, U.N. Officials Say

Sunday marked the deadliest day of opposition to Myanmar's military, who seized power from democratically elected officials March 1st.

Another violent weekend in Myanmar...the deadliest yet as pro-democracy demonstrators continue to push back against a military coup.

A United Nations Human Rights official says Myanmar security forces reportedly killed 18 protesters.

Sunday marked the deadliest day of opposition to Myanmar's military, who seized power from democratically elected officials February 1st. Another 30 people were injured.

Crowds were fired on in six cities. Tear gas, flash-bang grenades and stun grenades were also deployed.

The U.N. Human Rights Official said: “We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,”

A diplomat for Myanmar's ousted government slammed the country's current leadership as a, quote, "dictators' illegal regime."

"They are terrorists within the state. State-sponsored terrorists. They are terrorizing the people of Myanmar. It is very, very simple."

An independent political prisoner organization says over 1,000 people have been arrested. Eight people had previously been killed before Sunday's demonstrations.