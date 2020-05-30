United Nations Postpones Climate Summit Until 2021

The annual meeting will be pushed back one year to November 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations announced that it is postponing its annual climate summit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The summit will be pushed back to November 2021. It will still be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland as planned.

The gathering is intended to set goals for governments around the world to deliver on climate-protection targets set under the Paris Agreement to slow global temperature increases.

The U.N. said there will be a so-called "warm up" summit in Italy to prepare for the 2021 summit.

Contains footage from CNN.